Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

