State Street Corp Buys 168,444 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 3.53% of Eli Lilly and worth $10,858,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.03. 1,647,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,853. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $265.07 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

