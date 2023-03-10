State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.01% of Adobe worth $5,124,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,766. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

