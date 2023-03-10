State Street Corp Has $4.71 Billion Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,712,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. 29,750,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,991. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

