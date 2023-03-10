State Street Corp Has $6.68 Billion Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,953,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.12% of Accenture worth $6,677,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 79.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.88. 592,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

