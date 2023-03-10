State Street Corp Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $6,318,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.87. 1,534,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,859. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

