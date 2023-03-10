State Street Corp Sells 1,213,926 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,912,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,471,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 76,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,477,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

