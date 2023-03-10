State Street Corp Sells 1,328,210 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,087,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,328,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $3,808,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.