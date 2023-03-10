Status Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $89.83 million and $3.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00223755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,069.09 or 1.00005011 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,951,295,292.724523 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02462402 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,739,711.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

