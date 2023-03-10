Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,887. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.27. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$55.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.80.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

