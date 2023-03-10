Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Up 4.9%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31. 568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.