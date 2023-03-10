Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.
