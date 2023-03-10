Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

