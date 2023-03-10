Steven Henry Gunby Sells 9,428 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $179.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

