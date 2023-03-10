Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.9 %
TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$31.28.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 31.62%.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.