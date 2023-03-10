Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$31.28.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

