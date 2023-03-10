Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (AAL, AD.UN, ADBE, AFN, AGGZF, AGS, AIBRF, AIRG, ALDX, ALTG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 10th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$23.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $395.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.13).

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $30.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $4.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $51.00 to $38.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55).

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $11.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $93.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $90.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($72.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.20 to C$5.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $129.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $196.00 to $179.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 281 ($3.38) to GBX 305 ($3.67).

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $143.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $54.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $206.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $70.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $68.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $174.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($54.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $82.00 to $71.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.40 to C$6.25.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.40.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $70.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $195.00 to $177.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $225.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 ($27.30) to GBX 2,210 ($26.58).

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.45. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$90.00 to C$97.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$93.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $170.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($223.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 816 ($9.81).

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 765 ($9.20) to GBX 805 ($9.68).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $66.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $76.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $82.00 to $70.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $83.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $250.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$27.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.25.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $125.00 to $130.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $222.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $261.00 to $238.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $333.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $292.00 to $262.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $269.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $50.00.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 330 ($3.97).

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $95.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $87.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $121.00 to $120.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €300.00 ($319.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €99.00 ($105.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €119.00 ($126.60) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €77.00 ($81.91) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €97.00 ($103.19) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $51.00 to $37.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $143.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €185.00 ($196.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$54.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.60 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.60. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $650.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $535.00 to $580.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $548.00 to $636.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $580.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $3.75 to $2.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $157.00 to $170.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €74.00 ($78.72) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $20.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$183.00 to C$194.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$190.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$195.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $147.00.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00.

