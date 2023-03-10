Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (AAL, AD.UN, ADBE, AFN, AGGZF, AGS, AIBRF, AIRG, ALDX, ALTG)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 10th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$23.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $395.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.13).

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $30.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $4.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $51.00 to $38.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55).

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $8.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $11.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $93.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $90.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($72.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.20 to C$5.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $129.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $196.00 to $179.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 281 ($3.38) to GBX 305 ($3.67).

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $143.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $54.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $206.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $70.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $68.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $174.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($54.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $82.00 to $71.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.40 to C$6.25.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.40.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $70.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $195.00 to $177.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $225.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 ($27.30) to GBX 2,210 ($26.58).

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.45. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$0.45.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$90.00 to C$97.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$93.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $170.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($223.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 816 ($9.81).

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 765 ($9.20) to GBX 805 ($9.68).

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $66.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $76.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $82.00 to $70.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $83.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $250.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$27.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.25.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $125.00 to $130.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $222.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $261.00 to $238.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $333.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $292.00 to $262.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $269.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $50.00.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 330 ($3.97).

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $95.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $87.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $121.00 to $120.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €300.00 ($319.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €99.00 ($105.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €119.00 ($126.60) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €77.00 ($81.91) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €97.00 ($103.19) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $51.00 to $37.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $143.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $14.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €185.00 ($196.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$54.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$3.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.60 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.60. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $650.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $535.00 to $580.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $548.00 to $636.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $580.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $3.75 to $2.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $157.00 to $170.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €74.00 ($78.72) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $20.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$183.00 to C$194.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$190.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$195.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$176.00 to C$185.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $147.00.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00.

