Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (AZN, BMW, BNP, BOSS, BP.B, CBK, CHHHF, CTSDF, DEC, FULC)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 10th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £119 ($143.10) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($90.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €77.00 ($81.91) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 630 ($7.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $18.00 to $10.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €177.00 ($188.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 775 ($9.32) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price cut by Stephens from $15.00 to $12.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.90 ($12.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$186.00 to C$201.00.

