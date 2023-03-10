Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (AZN, BMW, BNP, BOSS, BP.B, CBK, CHHHF, CTSDF, DEC, FULC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 10th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £119 ($143.10) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($90.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

was given a €77.00 ($81.91) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 630 ($7.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $18.00 to $10.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €177.00 ($188.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 775 ($9.32) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price cut by Stephens from $15.00 to $12.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.90 ($12.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$186.00 to C$201.00.

