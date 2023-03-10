StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

