StockNews.com Downgrades Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) to Sell

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of ARIS stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 323,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,807. The stock has a market cap of $597.95 million, a PE ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $23.58.
About Aris Water Solutions
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.