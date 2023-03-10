StockNews.com Downgrades Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) to Sell

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ARIS stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 323,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,807. The stock has a market cap of $597.95 million, a PE ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

