StockNews.com Downgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $598.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.