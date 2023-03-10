StockNews.com Downgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $598.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

