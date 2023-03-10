StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 721.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.