StockNews.com Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Sell

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 618,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,392. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

