StockNews.com Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Sell

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 468,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,101. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

