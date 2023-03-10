StockNews.com Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

