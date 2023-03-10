StockNews.com Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to “Hold”

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

