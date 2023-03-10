Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.