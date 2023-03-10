Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $138.69.

