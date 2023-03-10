Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

