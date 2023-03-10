Stokes Family Office LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,126 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
