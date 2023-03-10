Stokes Family Office LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $259.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.38. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

