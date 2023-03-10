Stokes Family Office LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $192.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

