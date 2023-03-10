Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

