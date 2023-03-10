Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
