Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 138 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $321.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

