Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %
Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
