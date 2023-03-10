Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 105,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

NYSE:LLY opened at $316.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.84 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

