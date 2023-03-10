Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203,543 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

