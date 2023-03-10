Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

NYSE:IQV opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

