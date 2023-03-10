Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

