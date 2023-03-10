Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,903,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

