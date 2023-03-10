Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,937 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.