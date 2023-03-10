Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

