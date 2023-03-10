Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $13.87. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 5,644 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.