Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $13.87. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 5,644 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.
