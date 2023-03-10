Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $10.80 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $10.80 or 0.00054378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

