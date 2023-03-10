Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $211,373.64 and $144.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,877.98 or 1.00042952 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055304 USD and is up 60.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $128.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

