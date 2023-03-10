Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 2,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

