Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,177,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.