Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,306. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

