Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $34,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,562.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,546.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,542.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

