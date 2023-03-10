Summit Financial LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.06. 2,899,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

