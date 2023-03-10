Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,234 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,154,000. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 194,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131,502 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,080,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.81. 2,975,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,028. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.